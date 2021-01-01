From pixel art dogs

PIXEL ART DOG, AKITA ILLUSTRATION Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Happy Dog Pixel, Funny Dog Face, Pixel Art Mascot, Retro Vintage Dog, Japanese Dog Smiling, Gamer Dog, 8 Bit, Pixel Art Animal, Weird Dog 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com