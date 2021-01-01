Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller Second Seat, Compatible with Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Travel System & Modular Stroller, Holds Up to 55-lbs, Multiple Configurations, Percheron Gray

SECOND STROLLER SEAT: Our Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller Second Seat is an accessory that is compatible with the Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Travel System and Evenflo Pivot Xpand Stroller, which has a 55-lb capacity and offers several configurations CONVERTS TO DOUBLE: This baby stroller second seat easily converts the Xpand Modular Stroller from a single to a double baby carriage. It’s a durable, safe, and rigorously tested baby seat that will hold up against frequent use NO EXTRA PARTS OR TOOLS NEEDED: Our baby safety stroller second seat is simple to install in any Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller or Travel Stroller by Evenflo. Simply flip out and slide up the integrated seat mounts and click on the second seat DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Like all Evenflo baby car seats, this second car seat is made from high-quality materials and assembled with precision-manufacturing standards. It has a 55-pound capacity and can be configured in multiple modes TRUSTED FOR NEARLY100 YEARS: Evenflo has been a trusted source of quality-built child-safety systems for almost 100 years. The real-life design that goes into each of our products has been engineered for everyday use