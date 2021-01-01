Redefining wall-mounted lighting, the Pivot collection brings versatility to a once static fixture, adding uniqueness to any design space. Install this sleek Polished Chrome bar in any room or office and simply pivot it to instantly change the focus and the mood. Angled over a fluorescent bulb that saves energy, the elongated Clear acrylic with frosted edges diffuses harsh beams and casts the room in a pleasant light. ET2 Pivot 27.25-in W 2-Light Polished Chrome Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | E32372-18PC