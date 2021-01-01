Piuma Armchair by Kartell - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (5802/GR)

Advertisement
A slightly curved back, wide seat and gracefully folding arms come together to make the silhouette of the Kartell Piuma Armchair by Kartell. Due to its lightweight, Piuma is easy to transport, stack and store, while also sturdy enough to provide a steady seating surface for the owner. Thanks to the innovative Carbon-Fibre injection molding, Piuma is a comfortable armchair built to last, despite the fact that this innovative chair is just a few millimeters thick. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey