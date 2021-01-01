BEYAN Pittsburgh Collection Upholstered Traditional Convertible Folding Sofa Bed with Storage Space Includes 2 Pillows, Red

FUNCTIONAL DESIGN & PRACTICAL USE: The Large Convertible Sofa Bed Measures 85"L X 37"D X 35"H And When Folded; The Sofa Bed Expands To 51" X 75" Arrives with Only Minimal Assembly Required SIT, STORE & SLEEP: Comfortably Seating Three, the Convertible Sofa Bed Folds Into a Fully Flat Position Without Any Hassle Thanks to Click-Clack Technology. The Storage Space Can Be Found Underneath the Seats. STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Made From Strong Wood and Upholstered with Chenille Fabric, the Convertible Sofa Bed Also Features Coil Spring Foam and Metal Constructions Creating a Long Lasting Sofa Bed EASY TO CLEAN MATERIALS: The Folding Living Room Sofa is the Perfect Finishing Touch to any Home Or Apartment. Upholstered with Easy to Clean Upholstery, You Can Worry Less About Accidental Messes. EXPERTLY MADE: Beyan is an Established Leader in the Home Furniture Industry. With High Quality Products and Value-Based Prices, Beyan Understands the Needs of the Modern Consumer