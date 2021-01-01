From mack & milo
Pitcock Full Platform Bed with Bookcase
Anchor your bedroom in a clean, transitional style with this full platform bed! Crafted of solid rubberwood in an Atlantic gray finish, this bed features a convenient storage headboard. Two open shelves are great for displaying books, an alarm clock, and electronic devices, while two cabinets behind raised panel doors offer out-of-sight storage for smaller accessories. Sleek side and foot rails and a set of solid wood slats accommodate your preferred mattress without the need for a bulky box spring or bunky board, while four legs offer plenty of clearance for under bed storage. Attach the included surface mount turbo charger and keep all your electronics charged and ready to go!