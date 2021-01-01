Pitchford 1 - Light Dimmable Antique Black Armed Sconce

Elevate your home lighting with this stunning, indoor wall sconce. Featuring a delightfully curvaceous frame and an antiqued black finish with a light brush of brown, this contemporary lighting fixture makes your room come alive while softly illuminating it. The clear, cylindrical crystal glass shade snugly cradles its solitary light, making this wall sconce a striking piece even when not switched on. Crafted of sturdy iron, this light is built for durability, while its hardwired switch offers convenient lighting control.