From modway

Pitch Black and White Upholstered Fabric Dining Arm Chair EEI-3800-BLK-WHI

$174.90
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Modern Dining ChairGeometric FrameMatte Black Stainless SteelSoft Fabric UpholsteryFoam Padded SeatSolidly ConstructedChair Weight Capacity: 330 lbs..Freely flowing angles form the understated elegance of the Pitch Performance Fabric Upholstered Dining Armchair. The Pitch Dining Chair has a matte black stainless steel frame, and a foam padded plywood seat. Covered in durable and soft upholstered fabric, the Pitch Accent Chair embraces open space for a notable modern chair that stands out amongst your dining room decor. Chair Weight Capacity: 330 lbs. Set Includes: One - Pitch Dining Armchair

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com