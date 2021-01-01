BoredKoalas Pitbull Pillows Pit Bull Terrier Gifts Pitbull Mom Sunflower Paw Pittie Dog Owner Mama Women Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this Pitbull Mom Sunflower Paw throw pillow for your dog lover mom, wife, aunt, girlfriend or bestie women, ladies, adults! It's the perfect Dog Owner gift idea & present for Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or Christmas 2020. This Pitbull Mom Sunflower Paw pillow is a gift for pitbull lovers, dog lovers, owners, dog moms, mamas and dad. Show your love for dogs and puppies using this animal pet dog pittie american staffordshire pit bull terrier tee! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only