The Pismo Collection features rugs with light and airy designs in a cool color palette. Subdued blues greens browns and cream mix together to create patterns both simple and detailed but all with an ethereal quality. Designs include floral-inspired patterns as well as those reminiscent of classic artisanal mosaics together with modern asymmetrical motifs. Made by power-loom in Turkey the Pismo Collection subtly supports your decor with fresh colors and wispy intricate designs. Room Envy Pismo 5 x 8 Blue Distressed/Overdyed Mid-Century Modern Area Rug | 608R3318AUR000E10