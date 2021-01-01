Tory Burch Piper Printed Crossbody delivers flashy good looks in an uncommonly lightweight and tough package that is ready to go anywhere. Made of lightweight and durable nylon. Magnetic flap closure with buckle strap. Lined interior includes a slit pocket and zippered pocket. Exterior slit pocket and zippered pocket. Handle and adjustable shoulder strap are both removable. Tory Burch Double T emblem is featured on the back and a removable hanging charm. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 in Depth: 3 3 4 in Height: 6 in Strap Length: 39 1 2 in Strap Drop: 22 in Handle Length: 13 in Handle Drop: 7 in Weight: 13 oz