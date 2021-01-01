From tech lighting
Piper Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700MPPPRSS)
A lustrous modern fixture, the Piper Pendant Light by Tech Lighting adds refined style to interior spaces. Thanks to an elongated metal shade, this pendant provides crisp downlight that is ideal for kitchens, dining areas, and any space that benefits from concentrated task lighting. Whether installed as a single fixture or combined with other units for dramatic effect, the Piper Pendant is compatible with Freejack, Monopiont, Two-Circuit Monorail, and Monorail installation systems and is available with either halogen or LED lamping for custom illumination. Part of a contemporary line of fixtures, this pendant is available shade finishes include Antique Bronze, Black, Satin Nickel, Aged Brass, and White. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel