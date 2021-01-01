From econoco
Econoco Pipeline Gray Heavy Duty Steel Metal Pipe Rolling Clothes Rack with Wheels (51 in. W x 64 in. H)
Econoco's Pipeline Non-Adjustable Ballet Bar Rack is ideal for home storage needs as well as retail display. The Pipeline collection is a uniquely designed merchandising collection based on the traditional industrial grade clothing racks popularized in New York's garment center. This stylized and refined version incorporates interconnecting plumbing pipes and various plumbing connectors. Use to store out-of-season clothes including heavy winter coats or use in your showroom or store to move merchandise from place to place. The rack measures 51 in. wide with a 64 in. high hang-rail. It's constructed of heavy duty 1 1/4 in. diameter plumbing pipe in an attractive anthracite grey finish suitable for home use or high-end showrooms or boutiques. Includes four 3 in. casters, 2 locking, 2 non-locking. Color: Gray.