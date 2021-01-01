Encourage water consumption, and fresh and clean water at that, in your pet with the Pioneer Pet Big Max Pet Fountain. This fountain features circulating water, which attracts pets and encourages them to drink. The end result is a healthy and hydrated pet! Features: Circulating drinking water is naturally appealing to your pet Replaceable charcoal filter for clean and pure, healthy water Easy cleaning, dishwasher safe Moving water attracts pets, encouraging them to drink, to stay hydrated & healthy. Safe, low voltage power system Includes: 1 Fountain Intended Pet(s): Cats Material(s): Stainless Steel Color: Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 13.75 in x 12 in x 2.75 in Capacity: 128 oz (3.78L) Pioneer Pet Big Max, Stainless Steel Pet Fountain in Charcoal, Size: 128 Fl oz | PetSmart