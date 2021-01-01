Madison Park Pioneer 7-Piece Red Plaid Polyester Queen Herringbone Comforter Set

For an irresistibly warm and comfortable look, Madison Park's Pioneer 7 Piece Herringbone Comforter Set is the perfect update to your space. This rich comforter sports a bold buffalo plaid pattern that is printed on the herringbone fabric. The striking design gives way to a printed herringbone border at the foot of the bed for additional charm. Coordinating shams mimic the style of the comforter, enhancing the warm and cozy lodge aesthetic. Three decorative pillows with hand-stitched embroidered details bring texture and dimension to the top of the bed, while the print herringbone bed skirt offers a clean and handsome finish.