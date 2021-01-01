From vintage floral cottagecore desgins
Pink Rose Flower Pattern Vintage Cottagecore Women Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cute retro rose flower pattern on vintage pink background features beautiful cherries is a unique idea for everyone loves antique floral illustrations and vintage botanical art. Best stocking stuffer idea for Christmas, Women's Day or Mother's Day. Great present idea for mom, wife, daughter, sister, girlfriend or any other family member who love antique flower prints and vintage old school art. If you're into floriculture or gardening then grab this vintage floral design and have a nostalgic vibes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.