From jamm prints / breast cancer awareness products
Pink Ribbon Aunt Breast Cancer Awareness Wings Heart Graphic Tote Bag
I miss my Aunt in memory of loved one breast cancer awareness graphic heart design art print with wings sayings messages slogans to raise awareness faith hope love support for family grieving the loss of a relative & walk in remembrance of her. Cute trendy breast cancer keepsake clothing apparel products things & accessories for special people that miss her. Cute sympathy bereavement sorry for your loss gifts for memorial day or in October we wear pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.