Pink Or Blue Mommy & Daddy Loves You Pregnancy Pink Or Blue Mommy Love You Shirt Matching Gender Reveal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Pink Or Blue Mommy Loves You T Shirt. Cute one to show your support for a boy or a girl! Baby showers and gender reveals are so much fun. Being a Mommy is amazing. Wear to the pregnancy announcement. Team blue or pink. Expecting parents must have! Click our brand name "Pink Or Blue Mommy & Daddy Loves You Pregnancy" and get more matching shirts! Perfect one for women mom mommy mother for Gender Reveal Party, Baby Shower, and Pregnancy Announcements who is going to love their new son or daughter! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only