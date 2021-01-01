Pink Nude Neutral Toned Decorations Pink Nude Neutral Toned Boho Daisy Floral Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This pink nude daisy flowers pattern is a perfect idea for men, women and teen on neutral toned boho decor, balloons party decorations, birthday decorations, nail polish decor, home decor, office, nursery decor, yoga workout and wedding party. Cute pink nude neutral toned boho daisy flowers gift for valentine day, mothers day, fathers day, halloween, thanksgiving and christmas and all daisy flowers art lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only