From pink in memory of breast cancer products / jamm co
Pink Loss of Mother In Law Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Tote Bag
Advertisement
In Memory of my Mother in law Your wings were ready but my heart was not Breast cancer graphic print clothes apparel for family loved ones to wear in remembrance of her fight. Heart design pink ribbon sorry for your loss memorial gifts to give condolences. In October we wear pink for women who are gone but not forgotten. Graphic print products sympathy memorial grief gifts with inspirational quotes uplifting sayings faith hope love support with wings is great keepsake bereavement gift for grieving relatives. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.