Majestically Awkward Pink Funny Flamingo Bird Dance T-Shirt

Majestically Awkward Pink Funny Flamingo Bird Dance Shirt. This is the perfect shirt for any Majestic, Awkward, Bird, Pink, Flamingo lover you know that has a unique of humor and classy style. If you're Majestically Awkward, this shirt is for you. Featuring A Pink Flamingo, a quirky quote text, and an impressive print, this shirt is perfect to wear to School, Dinners, Courses, Work, at Home, or family holidays parties. Show your Awkward spirit by rocking this crazy, hilarious apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem