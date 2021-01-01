From kirkland's
Pink Colorblock Casual Accent Pillow
Nothing spices up a home's look quite like a great accent pillow. The Pink Colorblock Casual Accent Pillow is just what your living space needs to pop. Pillow measures 20L x 20H in. Crafted of cotton with polyester fill Hues of white, pink, and gray Colorblock design Fringed elements Care: Machine wash on gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Tumble dry on low. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.