Pink Butterfly Blessed To Be Called Breast Cancer Survivor T-Shirt

This unique breast cancer outfit awareness pink ribbon butterfly design is a great present for breast cancer fighters, breast cancer survivors, breast cancer warriors on breast cancer awareness month, and Halloween. Ideal apparel to show love and support. Get Pink Butterfly Blessed To Be Called Breast Cancer Survivor top for your Aunt, Mother, Grandma, Grandmother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Teacher, Girlfriend or friends in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to wear in run, walk or awareness events Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem