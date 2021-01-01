From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Pink and White Rose Lily Magic Star Bulbs (7-Pack)
Lilies are one of the truly great garden plants, as they are beloved by gardeners everywhere. Their beauty, diversity, extended season of bloom, graceful stature and overall reliable disposition reflect the fruits of hundreds of years of selective breeding. In Chinese, the word Lily means forever in love. The lilium family is so large, varied and complex that it is challenging to describe them in short. Lilies are deer and critter resistant. Plant just about anywhere - borders, beds, cutting gardens, perennial gardens, pots and containers. Magic Star is an award winning double oriental lily. It produces many flowers on a single strong stem, with up to 2 to 3 layers of petals. Very tropical looking and exotic. Large flowers, fragrant, pollen free and long-lasting cut flower. Great curb appeal alike fireworks.