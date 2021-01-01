From kirkland's
Pink and Gold Metal Layered Plates Wall Sculpture : Metal
Advertisement
Give your walls a modern and contemporary makeover with our Pink and Gold Metal Layered Plates Wall Sculpture! Its contrasting finishes and unique textures will stand out in any space. Plaque measures 40L x 2.25W x 20.5H in. Crafted of metal Distressed plate finish Matte gold plate finish Features a layered circle plate design Hues of gold, gray, pink, and tan Weight: 3.63 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.