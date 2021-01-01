From kirkland's
Pink and White Geometric Shapes Vases, Set of 2
Advertisement
Our set of Pink and White Geometric Shapes Vases is the perfect choice for a modern farmhouse. The pink geometric patterns add a playful element to any space. Set includes two (2) vases Large vase measures 9.75H x 5.75 in. in diameter Small vase measures 7.5H x 5 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Cylinder body with matte white finish Detailed with matte pink geometric patterns For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.