From christopher knight home
Pineview Tufted Barstools - Midnight Black/Gun Metal (Set of 2)
CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring button tufted waffle stitching, an Eiffel-inspired silhouette base, and clean lines, our barstool set offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the seating offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. UPHOLSTERED: Our barstool set is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for comfort. IRON TOOTHPICK LEGS: Constructed of iron, the legs of this barstool set are made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. This minimalistic toothpick style offers both slender looks and stability that ties in perfectly with the polished design. BARSTOOL HEIGHT: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each barstool is 19.00” W x 23.25” D x 46.50” H with a seat height of 30.25. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming barstool set.