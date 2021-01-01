From dakota fields
Pinette Floral Blue/Yellow/Pink Area Rug
Bright, bold, and beautiful, this vibrant rug flaunts its intricacy in an elegant yet explosive style. The enchanting denim blue base with hints of saffron gold, magenta, and ivory in the multi-dimensional floral patterns is given a distressed finish to produce an exquisite look that is suitable for bohemian, modern, farmhouse, and vintage décor. The use of advanced power loom technology, this transitional rug is going to last for ages resisting stains while being very easy to clean. Place this at the center of your bedroom, living space, or sitting area and watch the colors come to life. Host a slight hint of Persian culture in a modern form with the addition of this brilliant round area rug into your home. Rug Size: Round 4'