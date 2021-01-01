Pinellas L-Shape Desk

As fashionable as it is functional, this understated executive desk anchors your home office in style. Sporting a breezy salt oak finish, this desk is crafted of solid and manufactured wood in a classic L-shaped silhouette. One pedestal base features a computer tower cabinet behind a recessed panel door, while the other pedestal includes three drawers on metal glides to accommodate files, folders, binders, and office supplies. Rounding out the design, a slide-out keyboard tray can be installed on either side of the desk according to your preference. Color: Salted Oak