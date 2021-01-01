From gucci
Gucci 53MM Pineapple Sunglasses
From the Fashion Inspired Collection Leopard print adorns sunglasses 53mm lens width; 23mm bridge width; 140mm temple length 100% UV protection Gradient lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Acetate Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND First launched in 1921, the Italian luxury fashion house quickly became known for its fine leather craftsmanship and accessories. Under the helm of Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2015, the brand's contemporary designs include shoes, clothing and accessoriesoften boasting the distinctive Horsebit motif. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Gucci > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Gucci. Color: Gold.