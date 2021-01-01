Pineapple Sunglasses Aloha Beaches Hipster Hawaiian Shirt Premium T-Shirt

On the beach or at the next party, this Hula Hawaiian shirt will make an impression. Not only among the hipster pineapple men and women, but for everyone who loves fun styles. The top tiki hula idea for men and women. Trendy styles include motivational sayings, so this pineapple motivational shirt is great for a birthday or for a Hawaiian holiday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.