From kf design
Pineapple Paw Prints Cute Animal Dog Cat Lover Summer Tote Bag
Advertisement
Pet lovers will surely awe and impress during casual strolls or social gatherings with this adorable pineapple-themed summer piece. Make your friends or loved ones who are pet owners smile as you surprise them with this wonderful anytime accessory that is perfect for everyday or holiday wear. They'll love this. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.