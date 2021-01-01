PIneapple on Pizza Do Not Recommend Funny Review Rating Tote Bag

This design gives a funny one star rating to pineapple on pizza. Tell everyone you would not recommend. Need to make someone laugh? Our brand creates one star designs based on funny or popular headlines and memes. Top trends, super relatable, sometimes inappropriate but always unique. Great gifts for men & women for birthdays or anytime. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.