Quiet & Roar Pineapple & Kiwi Body Wash made with Essential Oils - 16 fl oz

At QUIET and ROAR, we believe when you have the mental space to be the best version of yourself, you can give your best to the world. So we created a multi-sensorial line of bath and body products designed with expertly crafted scents to engage your senses and shift your thoughts away from the source of anxiety. This sweet scent of Pineapple and Kiwiberry will fuel your mind with positive thoughts to start your day in full gear. Quiet your mind. REVIVE your soul. Roar On. Made for those who are out of this world.