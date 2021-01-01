From kirkland's
Gray Pine Wood Tripod Floor Lamp
Bring industrial style and function into your space with this Gray Pine Wood Tripod Floor Lamp. You'll love how its retractable legs allow for easy movement! Lamp measures 60.63H in. Crafted of pine wood and metal Gray wood and black metal finish Base features retractable tripod legs Hardback drum shade in beige fabric Shade measures 16L x 14W x 13H in. Socket accommodates a 100-watt E26 bulb Features a black plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.