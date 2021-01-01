KORRES Black Pine Eye Cream 15ml

Helps maintain facial contour while protecting it against wrinkles KEY INGREDIENTS BLACK PINE/ antiwrinkle, firming and lifting action based on the synergistic effect of selected actives for optimal efficacy. The KORRES Research Lab in collaboration with independent research institutes, has proven the exceeding performance of black Pine polyphenols in maintaining a healthy skin matrix. Skin matrix supports all essential skin mechanical properties, including firmness, elasticity, resistance against deep wrinkles and sagging, face contour maintenance. - S.C