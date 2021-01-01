From the holiday aisle
6.5' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 450 White Lights
Christmas opens hope and wishes good things in pairs. Decorate your home with our 6.5FT pre-lit Christmas tree! Snow flocked leaves and realistic decorations help to create a merry and jolly atmosphere. The tree trunk and stand are both made of high-quality metal that different from other cheap made trees that use plastic. The Christmas tree features a mixture of PE and traditional PVC material, providing it with a fresh cut look that will last all season. 450 Bright LED lights and realistic branches help to create a merry and jolly atmosphere. Assembly only requires a few steps, after putting branches and metal stand together. Wish you a sparkling Christmas and a bright happy New Year! May the season bring much pleasure to you!