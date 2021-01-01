7' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 400 Warm White Lights

Like all Christmas trees, this Zest Candle Pre-Lit 7â Green Berrywood Pine Artificial Christmas tree with 400 Pre-Lit Lights with Stand also is very special and stylish item to decorate your home or office.Christmas Trees symbolize life in the harshest of the winters and the same belief has been preached, practiced and respected since ancient times. This tree is no different. Being tall and lovely, this Green Berrywood Pine Artificial Christmas tree with 400 Pre-Lit Lights with Stand from Zest Candle is perfectly is a great piece of decoration and can be used for display at any time of the year rather than using it only at the time of Christmas or New year. The stable 48ââ metal base offers a great balance and stability to this tree. This tree comes with mixed needles and cashmere and looks absolutely stunning in any room environment and design. The incandescent 400 lights add immensely to the already gorgeous Berrywood pine design tree. This tree flaunts 1068 high quality PVC tips lights and has got a plug-in power supply source plug. The tree is foldable and is completely weather resistant and durable. It will retain the original looks and feel for a long time to come and the high quality light bulbs will never stop blinking at you.No installation is needed for this tree but be cautious to use a proper power socket or else the lights might get damaged.