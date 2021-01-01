Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 180 Multi-Color Lights

Christmas is coming! Let our Christmas tree bring a joyful festival. This tree is made of safe PVC material, ensuring secure use, and making it more realistic. Equipped with an iron base for strong stability, this Christmas tree will stand firmly and steadily. What's more, our tree is decorated with LED lights in six different colors and optical fibers, making it more colorful and bright. It also has 8 modes of flash to create a unique atmosphere according to your needs. Simple assembly is required and you can finish it within a few minutes. Light up our Christmas tree and have a happy Christmas with your family and friends. Size: 5' H