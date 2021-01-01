Pinched Nerve Family Awareness Nephew Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Nephew Pinched Nerve support, Pinched Nerve Niece, Pinched Nerve nephew, Pinched Nerve son, Pinched Nerve daughter, Pinched Nerve baby, K12Pinched Nerve Nephew, Pinched Nerve relative, Pinched Nerve Family, Famil 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.