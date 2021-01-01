Pinball Outdoor LED Pocket Lantern by George Kovacs - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (P1228-564-L)

The Pinball LED Pocket Lantern with oil rubbed bronze finish and etched white glass diffuser is suitable for decorative outdoor lighting. Inspired by the all-time favorite, the pinball machine, this fixture is perfect for casual outdoor gatherings. LED array, included with the fixture, guarantees a long life of this decadent piece. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze and Silver Dust