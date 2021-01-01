Pinank Wall Mirror
Description
Organize your teens room with this highly functional metal tube loft bed. Perfectly constructed to create a special corner for your youth where he can relax, meditate, create and ideate creatively. The versatile twin loft bed features easy access guard-rails, a slat system, reversible front ladder, a shelf and a desk. To complete the inspiring set, a foldable bed can be bought to create additional space at the bottom of the bed. The large desk board has a dimension of 39 inches by 16 inches by 28 inches while the small one has 23 inches by 16 inches by 28 inches. The twin size top bed comes with a weight capacity of 175Lbs.Features:High-quality materialsDurable designHighly functional and innovativeMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: RectangleOrientation : VerticalFramed: YesFrame Material: WoodFrame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: Natural Variation Type: Storage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: 1Power Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: ConcaveMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHand Painted: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.79Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.79Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.61Overall Product Weight: 3.069514Largest Dimension: 100Assembly:Installation Required: NoInstallation Type: Installation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: Suggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warran