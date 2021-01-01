From itsyourairplane, llc
Pin, Adjustable Pins for Baking with 8 Adjustable Thickness Rings, Dough Fondant Roller for Cookie Pastry Pizza (Pin)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. BAKING TIME - Adjustable pin makes super more easier to roll out the dough of cookies, pie crusts and pizza to a uniform thickness without having to move sticks. And amazing this pin spacer is easy using for your kids. Let cake baking make the whole home fragrant. ADJUSTABLE - This french pins for baking can be flexible to change the thickness dough with setting 1/16, 1/6, 1/4, and 3/8-inch removable rings. Through rolls out a uniform size dough and control thickness cookies in baking, you can quickly enjoy cookies or pizza with your kids and family without hand tired by this pin. EASY CLEAN - Compare to wood pin spacer, this stainless steel pins with thickness rings is super easy to directly clean under water without rust. Importantly pins spacer will be not split and musty after hand-wash. Not only saving time for you also take the health to your kids or family by using ldt baking pin. PRFESSIONAL - Owned 17 adjustable Frenc