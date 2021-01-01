Pilot Swivel Low Back Lounge, Loop Arms by Knoll - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished Aluminum - (BO31-AL-P-K162/21)

The third collaboration between Knoll and Barber and Osgerby's Universal Design Studio culminated in the Pilot Lounge Chair. The Pilot is an innovative swivel lounge chair that provides a light feel and material with exceptional comfort. This inventive and unique upholstery substructure and cantilevered seat provides greater flexibility to the seat with a refined silhouette for an essential and timeless design. The four star base is made from die cast aluminum swivels the full 360 degrees. The meticulous craftsmanship in the stitch detail features an open parallel double side seaming for added dimension while giving the low back lounge a unique look. The loops arms gives the Pilot Lounge Chair an open feel without losing the comfort. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Grey. Finish: Chrome Loop Arm with Polished Aluminum Base