From vondom
Pillow Plastic/Resin Coffee Table
In an amusing gesture, Stefano Giovannoni, one of the World’s most prestigious designers, designs a great furniture collection that forms a chillout space created by means of cushions. With a warm, Mediterranean design that holds that universal appeal common to all of master Giovannoni’s creations it calls us to come to relax and enjoy life. As with every Vondom product, it is suitable for outside use, even in the most extreme weather conditions since it is made of PE using the rotational molding technique. These are exclusive items of furniture that make people live and feel, that encourage human contact and peaceful conversation.