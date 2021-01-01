From deconovo
Deconovo Pillow Case Throw Cushion Cover Faux Linen with Invisible Zipper for Couch 18x18 Inch Green
Deconovo decorative throw cushion cover magnifies the overall look and feel of your home. Textural and practical, the Deconovo high-end faux linen cushion covers are the perfect addition to your home. The rich sheen gives your space a sense of splendor and opulence. From neutral to bold, the cushions come with generous color options. Designed in solid colors, these cushion covers suit both the minimalist tendencies of modern decors and the sophistication of traditional ones.1. Deconovo long lasting faux linen cushion cover is the perfect gift to use in sofa, couch, chair, bed, school, for travel and naps. 2. Size: 18x18 Inch. However, due to difference in measuring methods, there will be a 1-2 cm size difference, which is inevitable. Hope you kindly understand that.3. Hidden zipper closure for easy care with a seamless look.4. The cushion cover is made of 100 percent high quality polyester.5. This stylish pillow is available in a variety of vibrant colors, you can easily find the perfect color to match or complement your sofa or loveseat. 6. Cushion cover only, no pillow insert. Machine washable. It is recommended that all types of pillow covers be laundered periodically since they are the part that is in contact with a person's body.7. Our products' pictures are real and shot by professionals. However, due to differences in computer monitors display, there can be color variations between the actual product and your screen.