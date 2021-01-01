From zoe
Zoe Pill Pops Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Dog Treats, 3.5-oz bag
Advertisement
If every pill was wrapped in Zoe Pill Pops Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Dog Treats, medicine wouldn’t have such a bad rep. These soft and chewy treats combine real chicken and rosemary to mask the yucky taste of pills or tablets and help your pup accept his medicine without a fuss. These 100% natural pill covers are made without corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives, and are made in Canada from ingredients only sourced in North America. Plus, at only 14 calories per bite, these pill pops can also be fed as a delicious treat to train or reward your furry-friend and encourage good behavior without filling him up on unnecessary additives.