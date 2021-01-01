Pilates training pilates trainer pilates instructor outfit Premium T-Shirt

Wear it while training Pilates at the club or at the gym. Great outfit for a Pilates teacher or Pilates trainer, trainer or passionate Pilates fan for the Pilates course. Vintage saying design: "Eat Sleep Pilates Repeat". Pilates, also known as the Pilates method, is a systematic full-body workout to strengthen the muscles, primarily the pelvic floor, abdominal and back muscles. A design for all Pilates fans. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.