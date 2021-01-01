Pilastro Stool by Kartell - Color: Green - Finish: Green - (8852/12)

A glossy diamond shape is applied over three matte opaque tiers to give the Pilastro Stool a two-toned look. The stools geometric silhouette appears to be stacked although it is a playful solid piece. Pilastro would serve as a great ice-breaker in any environment. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Color: Green. Finish: Green