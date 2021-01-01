Pilar Ceiling Mount by Oxygen Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (3-308-215)

The Pilar Ceiling Mount from Oxygen showcases an understated design perfectly suited to a wide variety of established motifs and interior decors. This product may be installed on either the ceiling or a wall and features a disk-shaped canopy that holds a cylindrical, pillar-like housing unit and light. The housing unit, like the canopy, is made from cold rolled steel for maximum durability and a strong contemporary look. The glass diffuser, which takes over from the housing unit at the middle of the structure, ensures the light filling the room is evenly dispersed and pleasant on the eyes. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Black